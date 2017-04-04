World War I International Conference April 6-7

You’ll learn things you never knew before about World War I during USC Upstate’s World War I International Conference on April 6 – 7, 2017.

Commemorating the United States’ entrance into the war, the conference “100 Years after WWI: Local to Global Impact of an International War,” will offer perspectives from more than 14 states and six countries.

The Keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Jennifer Keene, Professor and Chair of the History Department, Chapman University, California. Please use the conference hashtag #USCUpstateWWI to find more information about the conference on social media channels.

Presentations will examine international aspects of the war, with particular attention to regions of the world and features of the war that are underrepresented. Topics explored will include military and geopolitical ramifications, colonial experiences, changes in medicine, education, arts, literature, science and economics, and examinations of the roles of and impact on women, African Americans, immigrants and other distinctive population groups.

Most sessions are free and open to the public. Visit www.uscupstate.edu/wwi for more details.

(Image: Cambridge Headstones Chapel.)