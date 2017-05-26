2017 White Squirrel Festival

Held every year on Memorial Day Weekend, the White Squirrel Festival in Brevard has a little bit of fun for everyone.

Created to enhance and develop the business district of downtown, the event has evolved into one of the premier music festivals in the southeast.

The festival kicks off Friday night at 5:00 pm with the 4th Friday Gallery Walk and at 5:30 pm with the first band. In Brevard, art galleries abound with amazing local art, and the 4th Friday Gallery Walk event features the Oskar Blues shuttle, and loads of refreshments served in galleries and stores that stay open late.

Two and a half days of family fun include special events and sales in our downtown shops; a street festival with kids activities, arts and craft booths, great food; the Squirrel Box Derby; the White Squirrel 5K, 10K, and Fun Run; a Veteran’s Memorial parade and wreath presentation organized by the American Legion, and so much more to do!

Those who are skeptical about the existence of white squirrels will have a chance to meet Pisgah Pete, a rescued white squirrel, who will make his annual appearance at the festival. In addition, festival goers can learn more about how white squirrels live and what we can do to help rehabilitate wounded or rescued squirrels, and have a chance to adopt a white squirrel to help fund rehab efforts.

This Memorial Day Weekend you will want to be at the White Squirrel Festival and no where else!

Visit www.whitesquirrelfestival.com for the full schedule of events. More information can be found by calling the festival organizer, Heart of Brevard at 828-884-3278.