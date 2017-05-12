BMW Charity Pro-Am Returns May 18-21

The BMW Charity Pro-Am is the only tournament on the Web.com Tour where amateurs and celebrities are grouped with Web.com Tour professionals in a four-day better-ball competition over three courses.

Amateurs, celebrities and pros rotate between three courses on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the 10 lowest scoring pro-amateur teams, six lowest scoring pro-celebrity teams and the lowest 65 pros (and ties) advancing to play Sunday’s final round at Thornblade Club.

Celebrities play once at each course on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Professional winner of the overall 72-hole event will take home $121,500 from the total purse of $675,000.

“The 2017 tournament will take place May 18 to 21, and will once again bring great golf, entertainment, and our focus on charitable giving to the Upstate,” said Bob Nitto, president, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. “Both Thornblade Club and The Preserve at Verdae were wonderful hosts last year. We are excited to be working with them again, and know The Furman University Golf Club will be a great addition for our players and for the fans.”

The tournament is in year two of a three-year agreement with the PGA TOUR, guaranteeing that the Web.com Tour will return to Greenville through 2018.

“We are excited that the Furman Golf Club will be a host course for the 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament,” said Furman President Elizabeth Davis. “Furman is proud to be part of an important community event that raises money for charities and positively impacts the Upstate economy, and we look forward to hosting the golfers and the fans here in May.”

An economic impact study by Clemson University’s International Institute of Tourism Research and Development estimated that the tournament annually generates total direct spending of $4.712 million, supports 139 jobs, generates net local government revenues of $541,048 and net state government revenues of $868,479, and yields $6.744 million in total output/impact.

The tournament is managed by the non-profit organization South Carolina Charities, Inc. and has donated over $12 million to more than 200 charities since the tournament’s inception in 2001.

Visit www.pgatour.com for additional information.