BMW Group U.S. Reports April 2017 Sales

Notable vehicle sales in April include the BMW X3 which increased 32.3 percent to 3,204 vehicles, the BMW X1 which increased 29.4 percent to 1,872 vehicles, and the BMW 7 Series which increased 14.0 percent.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 9.3 percent in April for a total of 22,624 compared to 24,951 vehicles sold in April, 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 1.3 percent in the U.S. on sales of 94,306 vehicles compared to 95,564 sold in the first four months of 2016.

“For BMW, tight supply of key models had a strong effect in April” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Our very popular new 5 Series is still ramping up production as the latest variants are making their way to our dealerships. Our Sports Activity Vehicles are still in high demand with the X1 and X3 turning in good results.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported April sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent from the 29,747 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 2.8 percent on sales of 108,038 vehicles in the first four months of 2017 compared to 111,199 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For April, MINI USA reported 3,481 automobiles sold, a decrease of 27.4 percent from the 4,796 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 13,732 automobiles sold, a decrease of 12.2 percent from 15,635 automobiles sold in the first four months of 2016.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, April 2017

April 2017 April 2016 % YTD April 2017 YTD April 2016 % BMW brand 22,624 24,951 -9.3 94,306 95,564 -1.3 BMW passenger cars 15,168 17,786 -14.7 58,793 65,028 -9.6 BMW light trucks 7,456 7,165 4.1 35,513 30,536 16.3 MINI brand 3,481 4,796 -27.4 13,732 15,635 -12.2 TOTAL Group 26,105 29,747 -12.2 108,038 111,199 -2.8



BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

April 2017 sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned were 12,757 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent from April 20

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales for April were 20,608 vehicles, an increase of 8.2 percent from April 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 80,791, a 26.5 percent increase from the first four months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles