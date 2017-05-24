City Council Approves First Reading of Upcoming Fiscal Year Budget

Deliberating and ultimately approving our budget is easily the single most important duty City Council faces each year.

And in a 5-0 vote, they did just that, approving the City’s $39.1 million budget for fiscal year 2017–2018. Called a “status quo” budget by City Management, it includes no tax or fee increases and no new policy changes for the City.

Other highlights include:

5% projected increase in General Fund revenues

2.0% employee cost-of-living pay increase

Approx. $389,005 for mandatory increases in the state retirement fund

10% increase for the medical insurance fund

$220,000 for building facilities maintenance

$1.3 million for equipment replacement

Continued implementation of the Capital Improvement Plan adopted in FY 2014

Prior to the vote, a public hearing was held on the budget, with no one speaking in favor or against the proposal. The budget will need final approval at Council’s next meeting on June 12 before going into effect. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of the live tweets below.