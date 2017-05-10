City Council Approves Rezoning for New Craft Brewery Along Western Downtown Gateway

A plan for Spartanburg’s third craft brewery got the thumbs-up from Spartanburg City Council in their recent meeting.

Council approved a rezoning request on behalf of Spartanburg Brewing LLC. for a pair of properties on Chester St., just off W.O. Ezell Blvd. in a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Jerome Rice voting against. Plans call for a small microbrewery selling pints for on-premises consumption as well as kegs for off-premises and an adjacent biergarten.

Also at the meeting, Council voted unanimously to approve a $441,629 contract with Capital Construction of the Carolinas for site work for a new aviation-themed playground to be constructed near the entrance to the Downtown Memorial Airport. The playground will be the second on the city’s west side after the St. Matthews playground opened in 2015.

Council also unanimously approved a set of neighborhood street closures on the Northside for the Butterfly Branch daylighting project. Plans call to unearth the stream, which had been piped under the neighborhood for decades, and creating a linear park to serve as one of the centerpieces of the area’s redevelopment.

For more from the meeting see the full video below as well as a roundup of our live tweets.