Clemson Schedules Prescribed Burning Workshop

Prescribed burning is an important part of forest management and the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service is helping people learn how to better prepare themselves for liabilities they face as a result of the management practice.

A workshop, “Managing Liability of Prescribed Burns,” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26 in the Clemson Extension Kershaw County Office, 634 W. Dekalb St., Camden. The cost is $10. Foresters who complete the workshop can receive four Category 1 Continuing Forestry Education (CFE) credits by paying an additional $40.

Ryan Bean, a Clemson Extension agent in Kershaw County, said the workshop is open to anyone who is interested in or is currently conducting prescribed burning.

“This workshop is designed to help people understand the laws related to prescribed burning, as well as the basics of prescribed burning,” Bean said.

The workshop will feature Jonathan Calore of the South Carolina Forestry Commission Law Enforcement Division. Calore will address South Carolina laws related to general outdoor burning, as well as prescribed burning.

Workshop participants also will learn how to write a burn plan. Bean will lead this session.

“Burn plans are a critical component of any prescribed burn,” Bean said. “The purpose of a burn plan is to provide a description of the burn area, target weather conditions, hazards that may be encountered, as well as personnel needs and safety and who to contact before burning.”

Burn plans also include burn site information and site preparation, as well as other information needed to ensure a safe burn.

Other topics participants will learn about include wildland urban interface, weather conditions, smoke management and insurance policies. Participants also will learn how becoming a certified prescribed fire manager can help reduce the liability for those conducting outdoor burning.

Anyone interested in attending this workshop, sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, is asked to contact Bean by phone at 803-840-6124 or email at [email protected] by May 24th. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to a disability is asked to contact the office 10 days prior to the workshop.

Forestry is the largest industry in South Carolina with an annual economic impact of about $21 billion. It employs more than 84,000 people. Forest products are the No. 1 harvested crop and the No. 1 export commodity from the Port of Charleston.