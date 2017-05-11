David Burnsworth Reading and Signing on May 13th

Hub City Bookshop will host author David Burnsworth for a reading and signing of his latest book Big City Heat on Saturday, May 13th at 1:00 pm.

Bar owner and Marine veteran Brack Pelton heads to Atlanta in the wake of a panicked phone call. A woman is missing and Brack’s friend Mutt is in danger. Brack’s old flame, Darcy, lives there and is set to marry another man. If Brack was honest with himself, he’d realize that the missing woman isn’t the reason for his visit. When Brack and Mutt team up to find the woman, the Atlanta underworld revolts and people start dying. Most people would walk away. But impossible situations are Brack’s specialty. Can Brack succeed at finding the woman, protecting his friend, and winning the girl without destroying the Capital of the South?

David Burnsworth became fascinated with the Deep South at a young age. After a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and fifteen years in the corporate world, he made the decision to write a novel. Southern Heat is his first mystery and the sequel, Burning Heat, debuted in January 2016. Having lived in Charleston on Sullivan’s Island for five years, the setting was a foregone conclusion. He and his wife call South Carolina home.

If you can’t make it to the event and you want your own personalized copy contact us 24 hours in advance and they’ll take care of it for you!

Call Hub city at 864-577-9349 or e-mail us at [email protected].