Duke Energy’s World of Energy Annual Student Art Show

Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear is hosting its annual student art show in partnership with the School District of Oconee County.

Artwork in a variety of media, styles and techniques from students in grades K-12 across the district will be on display through May 11th. Artwork is available for viewing during normal business hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Located at Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C., the center opened in July 1969, when Oconee Nuclear Station was under construction. Since that time, more than 3 million people have passed through their doors.

The World of Energy is at 7812 Rochester Highway in Seneca. For more information or directions, visit duke-energy.com/worldofenergy or call 864-873-4600.