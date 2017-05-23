E-Vision Business Center LP Holds Grand Opening

The center is a partnership between E-Vision Project Development Corporation, Veterans Services Commission, Rural Initiative Foundation, American Capital Funds Group and Palmetto Leadership Institute.

The new E-Vision Business Center LP is a unique partnership between non-profit organizations and for-profit corporations that establishes financial and logistical support.

The grand opening and Spartanburg area chamber ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on June 2nd with members of the partner and local Chamber of Commerce. All local officials are welcome to attend and tour the new facility.

The objective of the center is to uplift rural neighborhoods by growing small businesses and strengthen local charities that fuel the creation of jobs and improve services within the Spartanburg community. The focus is to build collaboration with key industry partners like Microsoft, Ringcentral, Axis Communications, Ingram Micro, Google, Apple Inc. and Godaddy to provide a wide range of small business crucial technology services, training, capitalization and resources, while empowering growth and development.

The center will provide the following services:

Assistance & Services

– Financial Management

– Guerrilla Marketing

– Business Plan Development

– Digital Media Strategy Development

– Information Management

– Not-For-Profit Governance

Workshops and Training

– Entrepreneurial Training Program

– Veteran Business Startup

– Small Business Development, Cash-Flow and Capitalization

– Not-For-Profit Development Workshops

Digital Media Services

– Video Production

– Video Editing

– Photography

– Web Design

– Digital Publishing