Five Hub City Artists You Should Be Following

Spartanburg has long been a hub for some of the region’s most creative and celebrated artists. We have a list of five artists you should follow.
Who they are:
Co-Owner of @bannanblasko, LLC.
Why you should follow:
Eli does it all. Another stellar artist that found his way to Spartanburg. He’s the artist behind the downtown mini-golf course and the Northside Artlets. Take a look at his work through his eyes.
Who they are:
Half of the mother-daughter artist team of @the.kindred.spirits.
Why you should follow:
Her unique style and paintings are just awesome to look at. You’ll see her self-described, free-flowing creative expression and never-ending encouragement throughout all her work.
Who they are:
Co-Owner of @bannanblasko, LLC.
Why you should follow:
You’ve definitely seen this guy’s work around town. He’s one of the artists behind the latest #onespartanburg downtown mural and has the coolest geometric designs.
Who they are:
Abriana is the president and owner of @_abe_art_ is.
Why you should follow:
ABE Art is a commissioned art and creative thought company dedicated to making your artistic vision come to life. She’s the artist behind The Spartanburg Mural Project, a creative way to help beautify the city, support local artists, and engage the community.
Who they are:
Daniel Zongrone operates @creative.development_llc, a management service that promotes and supports public art production and early childhood education.
Why you should follow:
Daniel works on a variety of cool projects throughout Spartanburg from the #artbulbs to STEAM educational programs.