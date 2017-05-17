Five Hub City Artists You Should Be Following

Spartanburg has long been a hub for some of the region’s most creative and celebrated artists. We have a list of five artists you should follow.

Eli Blasko

Who they are:

Co-Owner of @bannanblasko, LLC.

Why you should follow:

Eli does it all. Another stellar artist that found his way to Spartanburg. He’s the artist behind the downtown mini-golf course and the Northside Artlets. Take a look at his work through his eyes.

Maggie Macdonald

Who they are:

Half of the mother-daughter artist team of @the.kindred.spirits.

Why you should follow:

Her unique style and paintings are just awesome to look at. You’ll see her self-described, free-flowing creative expression and never-ending encouragement throughout all her work.

Russel Bannan

Who they are:

Co-Owner of @bannanblasko, LLC.

Why you should follow:

You’ve definitely seen this guy’s work around town. He’s one of the artists behind the latest #onespartanburg downtown mural and has the coolest geometric designs.

Abriana Titus

Who they are:

Abriana is the president and owner of @_abe_art_ is.

Why you should follow:

ABE Art is a commissioned art and creative thought company dedicated to making your artistic vision come to life. She’s the artist behind The Spartanburg Mural Project, a creative way to help beautify the city, support local artists, and engage the community.

Daniel Zongrove

Who they are:

Daniel Zongrone operates @creative.development_llc, a management service that promotes and supports public art production and early childhood education.

Why you should follow:

Daniel works on a variety of cool projects throughout Spartanburg from the #artbulbs to STEAM educational programs.