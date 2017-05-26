Gallabrae – The Upstate Scottish Games

A great event for the whole family, this two-day festival was created in 2006 as a tribute to the region’s Celtic forebears, and includes a parade, music, athletic competition and dancing.

The Great Scot! Parade is scheduled for Friday, May 26th on Main Street in downtown Greenville at 6:00 pm. The games take place on May 27th at Furman University; gates open at 8:30 am, with opening ceremonies scheduled for 9:00 am.

You don’t have to be French to go to Mardi Gras, and you sure don’t have to be Scottish to find things to love at Gallabrae.

Love dogs? Then you can’t miss the All-Day Border Collie Invitationals and watch really smart animals (okay, the sheep aren’t too smart) herd sheep and ducks, all to the tune of a whistle.

A car nut? Come to one of the most beautiful malls (not the shopping kind, the oak-tree canopied kind) in the country at Furman and check out the antique British cars, some of which you’ve never seen.

Have you served in the military? Be at our Opening Ceremonies for the Greenville Scottish Games and be honored and thanked like you deserve.

Do you have small children? Wee Scotland is for you, and them. They’ll get a passport to admit them to their own Scottish village, and you can enjoy them enjoying this.

Teens, young adults, not-so-young adults? Celtic rock bands! Whoa!

Are you somebody who just loves to have a great time and grin a lot? Your face will be sore from grinning so much.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children five years old and younger get in free as well as active duty military with valid ID.

Visit www.gallabrae.com for additional information.