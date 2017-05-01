Hub City Cooperative Holds 2017 Annual Meeting

Scores of The Hub City Cooperative’s owners recently attended the annual meeting held at the Spartanburg County Headquarters Library.

The co-­op owners celebrated the accomplishments of the past year including the contributions made to local farmers and the Spartanburg economy as well as the management of challenges present in the first year.

The Hub City Co-­op ownership has grown to nearly 1,800 member-owners in the past year, which is an increase of 11% from the prior year.

The financials that were presented indicated that the store did not meet forecast projections for the first year. This required management to keep a tight control of expenses and the board recognized this was well done. In addition, the board identified the need to raise additional capital in order for the co-­op to have long-­term success.

In March the co-op announced the investment campaign to raise $100,000 from the ownership in the form of owner loans and the purchase of preferred stock and since then approximately $33,000 has been committed.

Board President Tim Meade stated, “The board commends the store staff for their hard work in the store’s first year. Hub City Co-­op has learned a great deal about how it can best serve its community and many improvements have been implemented. We look forward to the close of a successful capital campaign at the end of the month and to the future growth of the co-op.”

The ownership voted to approve the appointment of new board member Bill West, CEO of Haystack Analytics and to renew the terms for Board President, Tim Meade and Secretary, Beth Cecil.