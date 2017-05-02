Hub City Writers Project Announces New Staff

The Hub City Writers Project is pleased to announce that Kate McMullen will join the Hub City staff as Assistant Director of Hub City Press. Leena Dbouk will be promoted to Assistant Manager of the Hub City Bookshop.

Arnesha Rector has been hired as a bookseller.

A native of Greensboro, NC, Kate McMullen received her BA in English from Western Carolina University and her MFA from UNC Wilmington, where she served as the Publishing Assistant at Lookout Books. Her fiction appears most recently in the Randall Library Flash Fiction Anthology and Paper Darts. Kate’s passion in publishing lies in championing new voices through attentive editing and publicity, thoughtful design, and community outreach.

Leena Dbouk graduated from Wofford College in 2011 with a degree in history and philosophy. She has been an employee of Hub City Writers Project for a year and will now serve as Assistant Manager of the Hub City Bookshop.

A graduate of Dorman High School, Arnesha Rector is a rising Junior at Wofford College where she is a member of the Society of Leadership & Success, Association of Multicultural Students, and Wofford Women of Color. She also works for the Wofford football team as a Videography Assistant.