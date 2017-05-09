Lighten Up Spartanburg Makes Hub City an Art Hub

Twenty-eight giant fiberglass light bulbs decorated by local artists and sponsored by local businesses have made Spartanburg the Southeast’s newest destination for public art.

A free, interactive map app and audio-tour makes the installation accessible to tourists and locals alike. Both the 28 lightbulbs and the interactive tour are part of a new-large scale public art program called Lighten Up Spartanburg!, created by Spartanburg’s local contemporary art museum, the Spartanburg Art Museum.

These light bulbs will remain on view in downtown Spartanburg through March 1st, 2018. The interactive tour app can be found at artbulbs.oncell.com. Visitors share their photos and thoughts about the project on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #artbulbs.

See the full list of artists and sponsors in the app or at spartanburgartmuseum.org/lighten-up-spartanburg.