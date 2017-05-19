A Local Government Nerd’s Guide to the Spartanburg City Budget

Where does the rubber meet the road in local government? The annual budget. It’s our statement of purpose, the unambiguous articulation of our core values.

If you want to know what we believe in, check out what we spend the taxpayers’ money on.

The budget is also the best indicator of your local government’s overall health and a reasonable barometer of the health of the community we’re all tasked with serving. What does that picture look like as we prepare to head into the next fiscal year? City Council got an overview of the proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget at their most recent meeting and will take up this most weighty of all annual local government tasks at their next meeting on May 22.

To help everyone understand what Council will be deciding, the hosts got Assistant City Manager Chris Story on the podcast. Listen below to get your fill of local government wonkishness, and check out the proposed budget for yourself by following this link.

