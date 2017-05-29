Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship Awarded

Chapman Cultural Center is proud to award Jacob Henjes and Erin Jones the Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded annually to Spartanburg students pursuing college degrees in the visual or performing arts.

The scholarship fund is a component fund of The Spartanburg County Foundation.

Mary Wheeler Davis felt her purpose in life was to improve the quality of life for others, especially to enhance the artistic and cultural environment of all citizens of our community. The family of Mary Wheeler Davis has created a special trust as a memorial to her to be devoted primarily to the promotion of the arts in Spartanburg County by means of scholarships for studies in the performing and visual arts.

Talented trombone player and baritone, Jacob Henjes, will graduate from Dorman High School and plans to attend Furman University to major in Music Education.

Erin Jones, a gifted artist, graduating from Spartanburg High School has plans to one day illustrate her own children’s books after she attends Winthrop University and majors in Illustration.

Congratulations to the two awardees! If you are interested in applying for next year or want to learn more, click here.