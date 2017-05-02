Moore’s Food Resources Locating New Facility in Upstate

Moore’s Food Resources, a provider of all-natural foods, is locating new operations in Greenville County. The company is projected to bring $15 million of new capital investment and create 182 new jobs.

Established in 1997, Moore’s Food Resources has decades of experience in the flavor ingredient and food service industries. Certified as a Female Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, the company features nutritious, farm-to-table foods and dessert baked goods under the Sheila Moore’s Gourmet Recipes™ brand name.

Moore’s Food Resources is locating its new 131,200-square-foot baking facility at the intersection of Matrix Parkway and Old Grove Road in Piedmont, S.C. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the third quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should send their resumes to [email protected].

“We are passionate advocates of creating unique, wholesome, healthy, all-natural foods that deliver an unmatched eating experience. Our products are lower in calories versus our competition and contain no added colors, flavors or preservatives. We look forward to sharing our products and passions with the world.” -Moore’s Food Resources Founder and Owner Sheila Moore

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.