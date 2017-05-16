One Last Time on the Mic With Will Rothschild

It was November of 2012 when the City of Spartanburg first launched its podcast, giving local government a violent shove into 2005’s favorite new communications tool.

That podcast, as so many that came after, featured City Communications Manager Will Rothschild and not-yet City employee Christopher George.

For the hosts, listening to that early effort now is a reminder of how far things have come for both the podcast and the city they’ve talked about for nearly a half-decade. Their time in Spartanburg is one of deep, transformative change, a kind of change Spartanburg has not seen in the modern era. During that time, the podcast has been a constant, celebrating Spartanburg while chronicling and contextualizing those changes.

While the podcast and its mission will continue for hopefully many more episodes to come, one half of that original podcasting pair is moving on. After five-and-a-half years with the City, Will Rothschild has left his position as Communications Manager to accept a strategic communications position with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s OneSpartanburg initiative.

So on this episode of the podcast, the hosts are taking a trip down memory lane with Rothschild, looking back on his time here at the City and talking about what’s to come. Listen below for more.

