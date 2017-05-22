Reading and Signing With Matt Matthews on May 25th

Join us at the Hub City Bookshop on May 25th at 6:00 pm for a reading and signing with author and minister Matt Matthews.

“Matthews’ One Thousand Miles charts a compelling journey all its own through the past and the present. Beautifully written and meticulously researched, this engaging tale of a son’s pilgrimage into the heart of his father’s story is a treat for believers and non-believers, for anyone fascinated with WWII and the generation that endured it, with the metes and bounds of family and memory, with history; in short, for everyone.” Janet Peery

“Matt Matthews writes with compassion, humor, and the wisdom to let moving events speak for themselves. The result is a richly layered narrative of love between a son and his father. For both Matthews and the reader, it ultimately becomes a meditation on what to release and what to keep forever close as we move into a future that honors the love we feel for another.” Steve Doughty

Please visit www.hubcity.org for additional information.