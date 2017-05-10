Roper Mountain Science Center Debuts New Planetarium Show and Added Showtimes

The T.C. Hooper Planetarium will debut two new planetarium shows and several new showtimes beginning May 12th due to high demand.

The new feature shows are:

6:00 pm: One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure

Join Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky and take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon. Recommended for all ages.

7:15 pm: Magic Tree House: Space Mission

Peek into the tree house and follow Jack and Annie on an exciting adventure as they meet a helpful astronomer and an astronaut. Recommended for all ages.

8:45 pm: Eclipse: The Sun Revealed

Are you ready for the incredible total solar eclipse happening in Greenville on August 21st? This brand new show will tell you everything you need to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Each showtime includes the feature show, Upstate’s Sky Tonight presentation and a Space Park 360 Virtual Rollercoaster. Daniel Observatory is also open (weather permitting) for viewing through the 23-inch refractor telescope, the 8th largest in North America.

The T.C. Hooper Planetarium re-opened recently after a $1.5 million dollar renovation that included a new 4K projection system in a full-immersion dome. “We are overwhelmed with the public reception to our new facility,” said Michael Weeks, Director of Roper Mountain Science Center. “Tickets have been sold out since we re-opened, so we are excited to be able to accommodate more visitors with an added showtime.”

Admission is $6.00 for adults and teens, $5.00 for children ages 4-12 and seniors ages 60+. Free for RMSC members. Tickets may be purchased online at RoperMountain.org.