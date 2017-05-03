Spartanburg ArtWalk on May 18th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late so that patrons can see what is new on the local art scene.

Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend.

This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. The following venues are participating:

Hub City Co-op

176 N. Liberty St., Spartanburg

(864) 515-3090

Hubcity.coop

Hub City Co-op is now an exhibition space participating in Spartanburg’s monthly ArtWalk.

The Art Lounge

500 East Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6566

ArtLounge1.com

This show will feature over 20 artists with works 8×10 or smaller and all works will be $100.00 or less in price. Stop by for food, drinks and lots of fun! If you’re looking for unique pottery, glass work, wood work or paintings, make sure to stop by for a look.

Isabel Forbes Studio & Gallery

401 E. Kennedy Street, Suite A2, Farmer’s Marketplace, Spartanburg

(864) 909-0105

www.isabelforbes.com

As a working gallery & studio you will see Isabel Forbes working on oil paintings for upcoming shows, galleries or commissions & also her finished work on display. Isabel is a Spartanburg native and many of her paintings are based on her love of the area. You are sure to find something that looks familiar to you.

The Johnson Collection Gallery

154 West Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 594-5834

TheJohnsonCollection.org

Hailed by The Magazine Antiques with staging a “quiet art historical revolution” and expanding “the meaning of regional,” the Johnson Collection offers an extensive survey of artistic activity in the American South from the late eighteenth century to the present day.

Spartanburg Art Museum

Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John Street, Spartanburg

(864) 582-7616

SpartanburgArtMuseum.org

Is Art Work? is a group exhibition featuring five artists whose work is meticulous, meditative, or laborious: artworks that require hard work. Each of the pieces in this exhibition required dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to produce. The central myth of the artist in our culture is that of the “starving artist”, whose labor is so undervalued that he or she cannot even afford to eat. Yet we all consume what artists produce – art – on a daily basis.

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

172 E. Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 583-4054

UPSTATE Gallery on Main is honored to present Inspire, USC Upstate 2017 Student Design Competition Exhibition.

West Main Artists Co-Op

578 West Main Street, Spartanburg

(864) 804-6501

WestMainArtists.org

Spartanburg’s West Main Artists Co-op (WMAC) will open three new exhibits in May. “Residuals” by fADuncan_ResidualPICounding member Addam Duncan, “Explorations In Wax” by Terry Jarrard-Dimond, and “Calming Rhythm: Washing the Soul Clean,” by Converse College students Christine Swetenburg and Nancy Vaughn. All of these exhibits will be open for free public viewing on Thursday, May 18, during ArtWalk, the city’s monthly self-perpetuating and self-guiding tour of local art galleries. The free opening reception will be 5-9 p.m.

Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information on all participating ArtWalk locations.