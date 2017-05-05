Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Monty Python’s Spamalot

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this Tony Award-winning Broadway smash serves up a delightfully outrageous take on the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

You’ll enjoy some mostly handsome Knights, a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people, before the familiar sound of clomping coconut shells brings down the curtain on one of the stage’s goofiest comic delights.

Performances are scheduled for May 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 8:00 pm; and May 5, 13, and 14 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $20 for students.

Please visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org for additional information.

Presented by the Spartanburg Little Theatre.