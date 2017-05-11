Spartanburg Marriott Receives Elite Award From Marriott International

Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, LLC is proud to announce that the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg, SC has been awarded the 2016 Property Sales Team of the Year for Franchise hotels.

This prestigious honor is one of the ELITE awards presented annually by Marriott International to celebrate the best leaders and teams in Sales, Revenue Management, Marketing and eCommerce globally for all brands. ELITE is the acronym for Excellence + Leadership + Inspiration + Teamwork + Execution.

The Spartanburg sales team is led by David Sundermann, the hotel’s general manager. The team was selected for the award based on their leadership skills, outstanding revenue results, superior customer service, and community involvement. Additionally, the Spartanburg Marriott Catering team was nominated and was a finalist for Catering Sales Excellence Team. David Sundermann was also nominated and a finalist for Franchise Property Sales Leader.

“I am very proud of our sales team and the dedication they have to our customers, the guests and our Spartanburg community”, said David Sundermann. “We are all very excited to be recognized as a sales team leader within Marriott International.”

The Spartanburg Marriott is the largest hotel conference center in the Upstate with more than 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. For more information on the hotel, visit www.marriott.com/spamc or contact the award-winning sales team at 864-596-1211.