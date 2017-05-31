Stargazing Tips for Summer Skywatching

Summertime is the best time of the year for many stargazers. Traditionally, it is a time when folks have extended summer vacations.

Many people first got into stargazing as kids on their summer vacations from school, when staying out late on clear summer nights. Many folks notice the stars on a summer vacation from work or school while out camping or visiting a place with little or not light pollution, making summer sky treats very visible!

Summer nights feature dazzling array of stars stretched across the sky, as the arch of the Milky Way stretches up from the south and fills the northern skies. Classic constellations and asterisms like Scorpius, Cygnus, Cassiopeia, the Coma Cluster, Sagittarius and its Teapot, and the Summer Triangle mark the skies with their distinctive patterns catching curious eyes.

Binocular and telescope users can feast their eyes on a dazzling array of deep sky objects like the Ring Nebula (M57), the Coathanger (or Brocchii’s Cluster) and the Dumbbell Nebula (M27) in Vulpecula, the famed double star Albireo in Cygnus, the great globular clusters in Hercules (M51) and Scorpius (M4), the elusive and beautiful Veil Nebula, and the Lagoon Nebula (M8) at the edge of Sagitarrius.

Stay still and be patient, and you can also catch meteors burning brightly across the sky, with one of the most famous meteor showers-the Perseids-peaking in August. You also catch many satellites passing overhead, unmistakable with their steady light and silent passage, The bright swift motion of the International Space Station and the startling flareups of a passing Iridium satellite are some of the most noticeable satellite flybys around; you can even see them in the middle of a city!

Summer nights are notoriously short as they are comfortable, so here are some tips to help you make the most of your stargazing time and catch as many of these stellar wonders as you can.

Try your hand at solar observing! The days are longest in the summer, after all. Our nearest star is up all day and is only 93 million miles away and its features, including sunspots and prominences, change regularly and fairly quickly, keeping repeat observations interesting.

Enjoy these summer nights full of stars, an keep looking up! For help finding some of the objects mentioned above, you can find astronomy clubs and events near you on NASA’s Clubs and Events page. Enter in your location, or the location of your upcoming vacation spot to find star parties and helpful astronomers who can help answer your questions and help you polish your skywatching chops!