Strawberry Festival and Country Fair on May 6th

Join the entire region in ushering in the strawberry season with the annual Strawberry Festival and Country Fair at Slater Hall. Admission is free!

The festival will be held on Saturday, May 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Slater, S.C. Credit cards are accepted.

Featuring Georgia’s Tea Room with Lindyhopper and Square dancers, jugglers, magic show, costumed characters from the kids favorite shows, beach music and, of course, good ole’ family entertainment. All on the beautiful grounds of Slater Hall.

The Strawberry Festival is designed to provide an event that the entire region can be proud of. This event supports the efforts of Foothills Family Resources, a health and community welfare organization serving northern Greenville county by moving people from crisis to self-sufficiency.

