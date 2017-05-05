Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

This Sunday features the eclectic Asheville-based musician Kevin Lorenz. Lorenz is a classically trained musician with experience in public performance, conducting, composition, teaching, and arranging. He studied classical guitar at UNC-Greensboro while earning his doctorate in music education. In addition, he attended master classes with Michael Lorimer and Jesus Silva among others.

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

May

07 – Kevin Lorenz

14 – Kevin Bridges

21 – Robbie Bowen

28 – Travis Smith

June

04 – Steve Nadeau

11 – Sudney McMath

18 – Barley Cove

25 – Jeff Edwards

August

02 – Corey McDaniels

09 –

16 – Ron Jewell

23 –

30 –

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.