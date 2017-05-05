Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”
This Sunday features the eclectic Asheville-based musician Kevin Lorenz. Lorenz is a classically trained musician with experience in public performance, conducting, composition, teaching, and arranging. He studied classical guitar at UNC-Greensboro while earning his doctorate in music education. In addition, he attended master classes with Michael Lorimer and Jesus Silva among others.
Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:
May
07 – Kevin Lorenz
14 – Kevin Bridges
21 – Robbie Bowen
28 – Travis Smith
June
04 – Steve Nadeau
11 – Sudney McMath
18 – Barley Cove
25 – Jeff Edwards
August
02 – Corey McDaniels
09 –
16 – Ron Jewell
23 –
30 –
For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.