Upstate SAAC Holds Prom for McCarthy Teszler School

The USC Upstate Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted Prom Night for the McCarthy Teszler School this past Saturday evening in the Campus Life Center Ballroom.

Prior to the event, Daniel Perry (men’s soccer), Marley DeFreitas (women’s golf), Jacob Coccia (men’s cross country/track and field), Jared Coccia (men’s cross country/track and field), Griffin Eubanks (men’s track and field), Destinie Sykes (women’s track and field), Morgan Deaville (volleyball) and Storm-Alexis Gandy (women’s cross country/track and field) helped decorate the CLC Ballroom. Sykes, Deaville, Jacob Coccia, Jared Coccia, Rachel Baylor (women’s soccer), Nicki Krejci (women’s soccer), Ryan Rector (softball), Joel Bunting (men’s soccer), Kyle Juell (men’s soccer), Brittany Case (softball) and Erin Hill (softball) attended the dinner-dance with students from the McCarthy Teszler School.

“Our goal at SAAC is to serve the community and we’re honored and privileged to help McCarthy Teszler,” said Rector, who serves as the SAAC President.

Eubanks added that he “danced more at this prom than my high school prom,” while Dr. Jim Griffis, Upstate’s Faculty Athletics Representative, added “this is the highlight of SAAC’s year.”

This marks the third year that Upstate SAAC has hosted prom for the McCarthy Teszler School. The McCarthy Teszler School provides services to students with disabilities from all seven school districts in Spartanburg County.