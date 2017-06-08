2017 Music on Main Continues With NuSound on June 8th

Music on Main is Spartanburg’s favorite afterwork live music series. It’s a social gathering spot where friends and colleagues get together to enjoy some great music and good times right on Morgan Square.

NuSound, the featured band on June 8th, is a mature sophisticated band who has taken the upstate and surrounding counties by storm. They play a wide variety of music ranging from old school funk, neo-soul, jazz, top 40, and rhythm and blues.

Music on Main is held Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in downtown Spartanburg. Not only does Music on Main provide entertainment for the local community, it also serves as an excellent fundraising opportunity for Spartanburg’s civic organizations. Club members serve as volunteers at each Music on Main concert and then receive a percentage of sales to support their charities.

Since Music on Main’s inception over $185,000 has been donated to local civic organizations. Some of the groups who volunteer at Music on Main each year include Critter Connection, Knights of Columbus, Spartanburg Jaycees, Spartanburg Ski Club, Spartanburg Downtown Association, Quest Charities, Spartanburg Charter School, and many more.

Music on Main is a smoke-free event. No pets or coolers please.