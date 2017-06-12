The 40th Annual Mighty Moo Festival

The Mighty Moo Festival and Reunion is held each Father’s Day weekend in June, this year taking place June 14-17.

Join us as we celebrate our history, and honor the veterans of not only our two USS Cowpens vessels but all veterans of the The Cowpens Mighty Moo Festival will be holding a new event this year – “Mighty Moo Tug-Fest”. A tug of war competition with 4 member teams. Get a team together and sign up for something exciting fun.

Over the past 40 years, this event has provided a reunion opportunity for crewmembers of the USS Cowpens CVL25 who served in WWII and those from the USS Cowpens CG63, which is currently serving in our US Navy’s fleet. Each year the veterans and their families return to our town to celebrate their history and service to our country. Today, the festival is a four-day event that boasts a variety of fun-filled events and patriotic support!

Join us in Cowpens, SC as we celebrate our history, and honor the veterans of not only our two USS Cowpens vessels but all veterans of the United States military.

Visit cowpensmightymoo.com for additional information.