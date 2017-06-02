50th South Carolina Festival of Flowers June 2-4

Come celebrate the festival’s golden anniversary and the beginning of summer 2017 at the 50th South Carolina Festival of Flowers in beautiful Greenwood, South Carolina.

Named one of Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events in June for 8 years running, the SC Festival of Flowers offers a month long schedule of activities the whole family can enjoy.

The 50th SC Festival of Flowers kicks off this weekend with highly entertaining and fun-filled events for all ages. Stroll among their larger than life, “living” topiary sculptures spread throughout the Uptown Greenwood square. Then come browse and shop arts and crafts show, take in various performances, experience our Wine Walk, join in the 5K run/walk, and engage in Kidfest and tour exquisite home gardens. And that is just the beginning!

Greenwood’s first South Carolina Festival of Flowers was held in the summer of 1968 to coincide with the 100th anniversary celebration of George W. Park Seed Company. The Festival was the brainchild of what was known then as the Tourist and Conventions Committee of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Al Parker and Committee members recognized that Park Seed Company hosted “grower days” each year and that hundreds of professional flower growers came to Greenwood to meander through Park Seed’s famous trial gardens. They thought it would be a good idea to capitalize on having those visitors see other venues in Greenwood.

The rest is history. Since that year, the Festival has been built around Park Seed Company’s annual Flower Day. Dick Stowe, chair of the Tourist and Conventions Committee, served as the first Festival Chairman, and Judy Funderburk of Bennettsville was crowned Princess of Flowers. During the Festival’s early years, admission was free to most events, including the Park Seed gardens and open house, arts and craft show, photo exhibit, military band concerts and other popular attractions.

Visit the schedule of events page at www.scfestivalofflowers.org for all the great activities happening for you and your family!