AC Hotel Spartanburg Announces Rooftop Restaurant Partner

OTO Development, a Johnson Management company, has announced the much-anticipated rooftop restaurant coming to AC Hotel Spartanburg.

Level 10, a Rick Erwin Dining Group concept, will serve the downtown dining scene with European-inspired small plates and handcrafted cocktails.

“We are thrilled to have a successful restaurateur like Rick Erwin as our partner,” said Geordy Johnson, CEO of Johnson Management, when announcing the forthcoming restaurant. “Level 10 will be a differentiated amenity for our guests, and will create a community space for visitors and locals to mingle. As we continue to see more restaurant and nightlife options downtown, we’re seeing Spartanburg recognized as a defined entertainment destination, and we’re excited to add to the burgeoning downtown culinary scene in a unique way.”

Helmed by renowned regional chef Brian Lindsay, Level 10 will offer table shares and tasting-style portions of European-inspired pastas, seafood, and lighter fare. An emphasis on shared plates further cultivates the community-driven Southern hospitality unique to AC Hotel Spartanburg.

“Downtown is becoming a magnet for entertainment, and Level 10 will offer an experience unique in the state,” remarked OTO Development’s CEO, Corry Oakes. “Level 10 will be a perfect spot for rooftop drinks with friends, a romantic dinner for two, or a group gathering with unparalleled views in Spartanburg. The drinks and food will celebrate culinary exploration, putting a modern twist on local ingredients.”

The AC Hotel Spartanburg is owned by the Johnson Family and operated by OTO Development. It will create approximately 95 new jobs downtown between the hotel and the rooftop restaurant and bar.