ASAP’s 2017 Farm Tour is This Weekend

Over twenty Appalachian Grown family farms will welcome visitors to their farms during ASAP’s highly anticipated Farm Tour.

This fun and educational weekend offers the public a chance to experience firsthand how food is grown and raised in the mountains, sample farm-fresh products, and meet the community’s local producers.

Farm Tour passes are on sale now for $30 at asapconnections.org. One pass admits a carload of visitors to all farms both days. Passes can also be purchased the weekend of the tour from any farm for $40. Information about the tour can be found online as well as in our Farm Tour guide (available at area businesses in mid-May). Tour guides include a map, driving directions, tour tips, and descriptions of participating farms.

“The Farm Tour is ASAP’s mission in action as it gets people connected to the farms in their community,” says Robin Lenner, ASAP’s Event Coordinator. “Visiting farms is an opportunity for the public to learn about how food is grown and raised in the region including what food grows well here, how farmers care for the land, and about farmer’s growing practices. It’s also a chance to meet local farmers and learn about their stories, hopes, and dreams.”

“ASAP’s Farm Tour is an incredibly valuable weekend for our family farm,” says participant Jeff Frisbee, owner of Addison Farms Vineyard. “The tour is a great tool to showcase the diversity of products the farms in Western North Carolina have to offer, and it is a way for the people who love to support local agriculture to get out, visit their favorite farms, and find new favorites too.”

Farm Tour goers can find more tour and farm details at asapconnections.org, including a list of farms that are new to the tour, what activities each farm will be offering, and how to volunteer. ASAP will also share event information and stories leading up to the tour on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with our hashtag #asapfarmtour.

To help celebrate the Farm Tour, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is hosting Brews & Barns Dinner ASAP Farm Tour Kick-Off. The event is a four course, beer-paired, family style dinner featuring ingredients from participating farms on the Farm Tour. Occurring Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. in Sierra Nevada’s High Gravity Room, tickets for this exclusive event will be $100 per person with proceeds going to ASAP. Gratuity is included in the purchase of a ticket as is the opportunity to win a weekend Farm Tour pass, or purchase one at 50% off. For more information about the dinner, contact [email protected]

2017 Farm Tour Participating Farms

Barnardsville Cluster

Big Ivy Little Farm* Gather Heritage Farm* Good Fibrations Angora Goats



Candler Cluster

Smoking J’s Fiery Foods Venezia Dream



Fairview Cluster

Cane Creek Creamery Flying Cloud Farm Hickory Nut Gap Farm



Henderson Cluster

Holly Spring Farm* North River Farms Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards



Leicester Cluster

Addison Farms Vineyard Farm House Beef Franny’s Farm Long Branch Environmental Education Center Reeves Home Place Farm



Madison Cluster

Dry Ridge Farm Spinning Spider Creamery Zimmerman Berry Farm



Smith Mill Works Cluster

Jah Works Farm* OG Pepper Company* L.O.T.U.S. Urban Farm and Apiary*



*New to the tour this year or returning after an extended break from the tour.