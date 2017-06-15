Biltmore’s 21st Annual Concert Series Heats up the Summer

Celebrate summer at Biltmore when the estate’s 21st annual Concert Series begins Thursday, July 27th. Tickets are now on sale.

Kool & The Gang kicks off the series on July 27th on the South Terrace of Biltmore House. The South Terrace venue features expansive sunset views of the 250-room Biltmore House in one direction, and Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the other.

All shows begin at 7:30 pm.

The 2017 Biltmore Concert Series line-up:

July 27 Kool & The Gang and The Commodores

July 30 The Beach Boys

Aug. 18 Newsboys with Special Guest Mandisa

Aug. 19 Tony Bennett

Aug. 24 REO Speedwagon

Aug. 26 Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017with Special Guest Phillip Phillips

All tickets may be purchased at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reservation and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803.

A variety of ticket, dining and lodging packages will be available for the concerts. Tickets do not include or require estate admission. Performers and dates are subject to change.