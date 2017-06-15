Biltmore’s 21st Annual Concert Series Heats up the Summer

Celebrate summer at Biltmore when the estate’s 21st annual Concert Series begins Thursday, July 27th. Tickets are now on sale.
Kool & The Gang kicks off the series on July 27th on the South Terrace of Biltmore House. The South Terrace venue features expansive sunset views of the 250-room Biltmore House in one direction, and Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the other.
All shows begin at 7:30 pm.
The 2017 Biltmore Concert Series line-up:
July 27 Kool & The Gang and The Commodores
July 30 The Beach Boys
Aug. 18 Newsboys with Special Guest Mandisa
Aug. 19 Tony Bennett
Aug. 24 REO Speedwagon
Aug. 26 Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017with Special Guest Phillip Phillips
All tickets may be purchased at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reservation and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803.
A variety of ticket, dining and lodging packages will be available for the concerts. Tickets do not include or require estate admission. Performers and dates are subject to change.