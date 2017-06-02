BMW Group U.S. Reports May 2017 Sales

Notable vehicle sales in May include the BMW 5 Series which increased 12.7 percent to 3,677 cars, the BMW X1 which increased 12.6 percent to 2,489 vehicles, and the BMW X3 which increased 21.7 percent to 4,011 vehicles.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 11.0 percent in May for a total of 25,818 compared to 29,017 vehicles sold in May 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 3.6 percent in the U.S. on sales of 120,124 vehicles compared to 124,581 sold in the first five months of 2016.

“Our all-new BMW 5 Series is now showing its strength as availability increases and production begins to match demand,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “At the same time, demand for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles remains solid with the X1 and the X3 delivering the standout numbers for May.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported May sales of 29,878 vehicles, a decrease of 11.1 percent from the 33,612 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 4.8 percent on sales of 137,916 vehicles in the first five months of 2017 compared to 144,811 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For May, MINI USA reported 4,060 automobiles sold, a decrease of 11.6 percent from the 4,595 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 17,792 automobiles sold, a decrease of 12.1 percent from 20,230 automobiles sold in the first five months of 2016.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2017

May 2017 May 2016 % YTD May 2017 YTD May 2016 % BMW brand 25,818 29,017 -11.0 120,124 124,581 -3.6 BMW passenger cars 16,756 20,267 -17.3 75,549 85,295 -11.4 BMW light trucks 9,062 8,750 3.6 44,575 39,286 13.5 MINI brand 4,060 4,595 -11.6 17,792 20,230 -12.1 TOTAL Group 29,878 33,612 -11.1 137,916 144,811 -4.8



BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

Sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned set a May record with 12,698 vehicles, an increase of 18.9 percent from May 20

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales also set a May record with 20,245 vehicles, an increase of 15.7 percent from May 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 101,036, a 24.2 percent increase from the first five months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles