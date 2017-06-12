Chimney Rock Holds Father’s Day Weekend Special

Give dad something he’ll remember for a long time: a getaway to Chimney Rock for incredible views and scenic hiking with the family.

Buy one regular-price adult admission and dad’s or granddad’s admission is free with an online coupon from Chimney Rock. Download the coupon below and present it (in print or on your mobile device) at the Ticket Plaza at time of purchase. Valid June 17-18, 2017 only.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is a granite beacon for nature lovers –– it even seems playfully crisscrossed with spectacular, yet safe, WNC hiking trails. They combine into North Carolina mountain adventures in as near to postcard perfect settings as you’ll find.