City Council Unanimously Approves ‘Ban the Box’ Resolution

Spartanburg City Council voted unanimously to “ban the box” at their recent meeting, eliminating the criminal history question from City job applications in a move councilmembers said was about fairness.

The move removes the stigma some applicants may face in the hiring process and is meant to encourage an evaluation of all applicants based on their qualifications rather than having a prior conviction automatically cloud the process.

Under the changes, applicants will still have their backgrounds checked during the hiring process, but potential hires with a criminal record could have a better chance to earn a position with the City if they aren’t asked about their past from the beginning of the process.

Council also voted 7-0 to approve construction of the city’s third splash pad, part of the new Downtown Memorial Airportpark. The splash pad will be around 1,700 square feet in size, and will incorporate aviation themes in its design. 3D Dirtworks was the low bidder for the project at $92,500.

For more on Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.