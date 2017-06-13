Clemson Receives Award for Contributing to S.C. Cybersecurity Initiative

Clemson University received the first-ever academic institution award from SC Cyber for its contribution to the state’s cybersecurity initiative that was kicked off last year.

The award was presented at the South Carolina Cybersecurity Summit in Columbia last month. It was co-hosted by SC Cyber, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Clemson University was recognized for hosting the SC Cyber Upstate event in September 2016 at the Watt Family Innovation Center, conducting an inventory of course offerings around the state, presenting at the Palmetto Cyber Education Symposium at Claflin University in February 2017 and the continuing outstanding performance of students in the annual Palmetto Cyber Defense Competition events. Clemson also supports the SC Cyber Strategic Advisory Board and its executive committee.

The Cybersecurity Summit featured speakers and panel members from law enforcement, industry and government. Topics included the role of the Department of Homeland Security in cybersecurity, small business cybersecurity, securing the cloud, protecting the South Carolina manufacturing ecosystem, combating cyber threats to U.S. national security and critical infrastructure security. One of the highlights was a live demonstration of hacking into kitchen appliances and children’s toys that use computer chips to enable human interactions with devices.