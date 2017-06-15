Council Gives Budget Final Thumbs-up, Approves Contract for Northside Park

On Monday, Spartanburg City Council gave final approval to the City’s $39.1 million fiscal year 2017-2018 budget in a 6-0 vote.

Called a “status quo” budget by City Management, it includes no tax or fee increases and no new policy changes for the City. Other highlights include:

– 5% projected increase in General Fund revenues

– 2.0% employee cost-of-living pay increase

– Approx. $389,005 for mandatory increases in the state retirement fund

– 10% increase for the medical insurance fund

– $220,000 for building facilities maintenance

– $1.3 million for equipment replacement

– Continued implementation of the Capital Improvement Plan adopted in FY 2014

A future centerpiece of the Northside redevelopment is also set to get underway after Council voted 6-0 to approve a contract to construct a linear park along the Butterfly Branch which is currently being daylit after having been piped under the neighborhood for decades. The $754,868 contract with Sossamon Construction of Gaffney, SC includes constructing around 2,500 feet of sidewalk path, landscaping, and installation of a prefabricated pedestrian bridge over Farley Street. Funding for the project comes entirely from grants and private contributions.

For more on Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of the live tweets below