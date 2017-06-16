First New Amenities for Rail Trail Park Ready for Debut

The first amenities for the new “Rail Yard” seven-acre park along the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail are set to greet visitors later this month.

In a nod to the site’s history as a service location for Spartanburg’s old trolley line, the site now features a pavilion that pays homage to that past, with photos panels showing historic trolley photographs and rails running through the brick floor. Also nearly ready to go is an exercise pad with equipment for cardio, pull-ups, and other exercises.

Other amenities planned for the Rail Yard include a mountain biking course, an NFL Play 60 obstacle course, an amphitheater with terraced seating and a stage, open-air tree houses, and a water misting station. Today on the podcast, we’re talking with Laura Ringo, Executive Director of Partners for Active Living, about the new park and some of the changes you can expect to see next time you’re out on the rail trail.

