Food Safety Tips for Your 4th of July Celebration

This year, one in six Americans will get sick from food poisoning (also known as foodborne illness). Food poisoning can affect anyone who eats food contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins, or other substances.

Some groups of people – such as older adults, pregnant women, children younger than five years, and people with weakened immune systems – have a higher risk of getting sick from contaminated food. And if they do get sick, the effects of food poisoning are a lot more serious.

Uncle Sam wants you to be careful when grilling outdoors and avoid food poisoning.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is reminding us all that we can’t see bacteria on our burgers, hotdogs, and other meats and poultry; checking the internal temperature is the best way to ensure protection. So join us this summer in practicing food safety by “Grilling Like A Pro” using a food thermometer.

Grill Like a PRO

What does it mean to grill like a PRO? All it takes is three easy steps:

P—Place the Thermometer!

Make sure your food is ready by checking the internal temperature. Find the thickest part of the meat (usually about 1.5 to 2 inches deep), and insert the thermometer. If you’re cooking a thinner piece of meat, like chicken breasts or hamburger patties, insert the thermometer from the side. Make sure that the probe reaches the center of the meat.

R—Read the Temperature!

Wait about 10 to 20 seconds for an accurate temperature reading. Use the following safe internal temperature guidelines for your meat and poultry.

Beef, Pork, Lamb, & Veal (steaks, roasts, and chops): 145 °F with a 3-minute rest time

Ground meats: 160 °F

Whole poultry, poultry breasts, & ground poultry: 165 °F

O—Off the Grill!

Once the meat and poultry reach their safe minimum internal temperatures, take the food off the grill and place it on a clean platter. Don’t put cooked food on the same platter that held raw meat or poultry. Also remember to clean your food thermometer probe with hot, soapy water or disposable wipes.

Serve it up safely!

When serving food outdoors: