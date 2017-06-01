Infinity Marketing Wins Seven Communicator Advertising Awards

Infinity Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in the Upstate, is the recent winner of seven Communicator Advertising Awards.

Over 6,000 entries were received in this year’s Communicator Awards, one of the largest awards of its kind in the world, honoring work that transcends innovation and craft. The Communicator Awards are sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.

Founded over two decades ago, the Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing novel ideas in marketing and communications. The Award of Excellence, the organization’s highest honor, is given to those entrants whose ability to communicate positions them as the best in the field. The Award of Distinction is presented for projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement.

“It’s exciting to be recognized by the best in the industry,” said Curt Westlake, Creative Director. “This acknowledgement continues to position Infinity as an agency of choice for creative marketing throughout the South and various national markets.”

Infinity received two Awards of Excellence:

Fatz Cafe “Halloween Spot,” Content & Video – Social Media

Fatz Cafe “Food Speaks – Ribs,” Content & Video – Social Media

Five entries won Awards of Distinction:

Fatz Cafe “Dynamic Duo,” Content & Marketing – Branded Social Post

Fatz Cafe “Only in the South,” Content & Marketing Campaign – Branded Social Campaign

Fatz Cafe “You Deserve a Steak,” Content & Marketing Campaign – Branded Social Campaign

Infinity Marketing “Infinity Sizzle,” Branded Content – Promotional

Infinity Marketing “Infinity Website,” Websites – General Marketing

Winning entries for The Communicator Awards are selected by the AIVA to uphold the commitment to fairness and merit-based achievement. All entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work and quality of craft. In determining Excellence and Distinction Winners, entries are judged based on a standard of excellence in marketing and communications.

For more information about Infinity Marketing, visit www.infinitymkt.com.