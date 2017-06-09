Spartanburg.com News

Josh Lee Memorial Mighty Moo 5K to Take Place June 17th

Posted on Friday, June 9, 2017
5k Runners

Registration for the second annual Josh Lee Memorial Mighty Moo 5K Run is now open. The event will be held Saturday, June 17th in Cowpens at 9:00 am as part of the 40th annual Might Moo Festival.

To register for the event, visit chronotrack.com. The cost is $25 and includes a t-shirt. All proceeds go to the Josh Lee Memorial Scholarship fund.

The race is named for USC Upstate student-athlete Josh Lee. Lee a member of the cross country team, died Oct. 11, 2015 in a car accident that claimed the lives of three other Upstate students and left another in stable condition.

If you would like to make a gift to the Josh Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund, mail a check to the USC Upstate Foundation, 800 University Way, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or contact Yolanda Robinson, director of USC Upstate Advancement Services, at (864) 503-5277 or [email protected].

To be eligible to receive the scholarship, students must meet the following criteria: be a member of cross country or track team, have a minimum 3.0 GPA and completed 30 credit hours at USC Upstate.