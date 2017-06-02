Light Bulb Sculptures Raise Bar for Public Art in Downtown Spartanburg

It’s quickly become one of the most talked about public art projects around, putting the work of local and regional artists in the public eye in a unique and whimsical way.

It would be a massive understatement to say that Lighten Up Spartanburg has been a success for Spartanburg Art Museum in their goal to push visual art into the larger community beyond their walls at the Chapman Cultural Center. From the constant stream of folks around downtown taking pictures of the 28 bulbs to the tens of thousands of responses the installations have received on social media, the buzz generated by this unique public art project is truly unprecedented in recent local memory.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are diving deep on Lighten Up Spartanburg with Spartanburg Art Museum Executive Director, Elizabeth Goddard. Listen for details and be sure to check out the Lighten Up Spartanburg app for a map and descriptions of each sculpture.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find us on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.