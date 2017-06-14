Morley Expands Upstate Operations

Morley is growing its operations in Greenville; they are now hiring 125 associates at their location on Brookfield Parkway.

Candidates must have one year of customer service experience, a high school diploma and the ability to type at least 30 words per minute. Interviews are taking place now. Apply online at morleycompanies.com/careers.

New associates will join a team of customer service representatives who help stranded motorists get safely back on the road. This is more than just your average call center or customer service job. Morley agents report that they get a tremendous amount of satisfaction from helping customers in their time of need.

Morley is dedicated to service for both their clients and their agents. They offer full- and part-time positions with room to advance, a fun work environment, benefits (including medical, dental and vision), paid vacation and holidays, and 401(k) with a percentage matched.

Morley opened its doors in Greenville last December, but the company has been in Michigan for over 150 years. They employ over 2,500 associates across the country, and in addition to South Carolina and Michigan, they have offices in Connecticut, Florida and California. Morley is a leader in the areas of Meetings & Incentives, Business Process Outsourcing and Exhibits & Displays, and serves Fortune 500 brands in industries such as automotive, chemical, financial, insurance, health care, technology and communications.

Learn more at www.morleynet.com.