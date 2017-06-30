New Restaurants Adding to Spartanburg’s Growing ‘Foodie’ Scene

It’s been nearly a year since the City of Spartanburg podcast first had Amanda Richardson, the brains behind the excellent local food blog, Hub City Bites, as a guest.

Since that time, a local restaurant scene that was starting to show signs of new energy has exploded with new and exciting homegrown options, particularly downtown. Whether you’re looking for some great breakfast, some authentic Vietnamese cuisine, or you’re looking to see what that new poké thing is all about, the options for culinary exploration have never been better in Spartanburg.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking about some of those new restaurants, discussing what they add to the local food scene and looking ahead to some new concepts opening later this year. Listen below for more and be sure to check out Hub City Bites for the latest on what’s tasty in Spartanburg.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.)