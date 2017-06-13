OTO Development is First in SC to Incorporate Cross-Laminated Timber Into Commercial Project

When she heard about the new Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mount Pleasant SC, Dr. Patricia Layton was ecstatic — but not for the typical travel-related reasons.

“I was thrilled to realize this hotel project represents the first commercial use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) in South Carolina,” says Dr. Layton, director of the Wood Utilization + Design Institute at Clemson University, which develops and promotes wood-based materials as an alternative to steel, concrete and other products currently used in nonresidential construction. “I see this project as the beginning of a trend, the first hotel in our state to utilize what I believe will become the building system of the 21st century.”

A project by Spartanburg-based OTO Development — with Hendrick Construction of Charlotte as general contractor — Home2 Suites Mount Pleasant/Charleston incorporated CLT into its floor system for the corridors.

“We chose cross-laminated timber for this application because it is a more sustainable product,” says Bruce Collins, OTO’s Director of Development, noting the company’s commitment to build all its hotels to LEED and/or state green building standards. “OTO is always seeking out the most innovative products and processes to meet our construction goals.”

Cross-laminated timber is an engineered wood system typically consisting of three, five or seven layers of dimension lumber oriented at right angles to one another and then glued together to form structural panels. Designed for strength, dimensional stability and rigidity, these panels offer a viable alternative to concrete, masonry and steel in building structures with ten or fewer floors.

“CLT is a product with strong environmental credentials,” says Dr. Layton. “It is made of wood, a renewable resource which can be harvested and replanted in sustainably-managed forests. And using wood significantly reduces a building’s carbon footprint.”

Other benefits of CLT — which is lightweight but exceptionally strong — include design versatility, ease of use, fast installation, improved thermal performance and minimized waste. It provides a thinner profile than conventional framing, which is a plus where floor to floor heights are a challenge. What’s more, the product is fire resistant, a strong consideration in commercial construction.

“OTO Development utilizes wood framing in many of our projects, and it is the dominate structural type for our hotels that are on the west coast,” Collins says. “We are intrigued by the opportunity to expand our use of cross-laminated timber.”

While wood evangelists and construction crews celebrate the innovative structural flooring at Home2 Suites Mount Pleasant/Charleston, the general public is equally excited about this soon-to-open extended stay hotel.

The pet-friendly Home2 Suites by Hilton offers all the comforts of home, including free breakfast, along with easy access to Charleston’s beaches, shops, restaurants and tourist attractions. Amenities include 122 suites — with fully equipped kitchen plus separate living and sleeping areas — as well as a saline pool, fire pit, 24-hour fitness room, laundry facility and business center.

The new Home2 Suites Mount Pleasant/Charleston — located at 1650 James Nelson Road in Mount Pleasant — is scheduled to open September 2017.