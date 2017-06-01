Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute Offers Community Workshop on June 10th

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) is offering a community workshop June 10th to help area schools, businesses and residents make the most of the total solar eclipse that will traverse the U.S. August 21st.

This solar eclipse is already being called the biggest and best in American history by some. It will be the first total solar eclipse seen in the continental U.S. in 38 years, and the first to sweep across the entire country in 99 years.

Transylvania County will be one of a very few locations in North Carolina to experience the most dramatic effects of the eclipse: “totality,” that moment when the Sun is totally obscured by the Moon.

“Because of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, PARI is offering a workshop for area residents,” said PARI Astronomy Educator Wayne “Skip” Bird. “This program is designed for teachers, businesses and groups running an event at their location, parents or anyone else who wants to maximize the eclipse experience. During three hours of science, safety and fun activities we’ll explore how and why eclipses occur, several fun activities to do before and during the eclipse, and how to make this eclipse a safe event. Safety is a major concern, because improperly viewing a solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage. We’ll explain the do’s and don’ts of safe viewing and provide information on how to obtain proper eye protection.”

The workshop will be held on the PARI campus June 10th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The cost is $50 per person, with a limit of 25 people. Reservations can be made using the Event Calendar on the PARI website, www.pari.edu.