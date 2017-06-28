Rare Leopards Born at Upstate Zoo

The Greenville Zoo is celebrating the birth of two Amur leopard cubs. Born April 29th, the cubs are the first offspring for parents Jade and Nelkan.

Jade is the zoo’s seven-year-old female and Nelkan is an 11-year-old male that was imported from Zoo Hoyerswerda in Berlin, Germany as part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP). Jade was transferred to the Greenville Zoo in 2011 from the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana. Nelkan was imported and transferred to the Greenville Zoo specifically to breed with Jade. He arrived at the zoo in November and the two were introduced on January 18.

The pair’s cubs are doing well, but because they will not be old enough to be on exhibit for some time, the zoo has installed a video monitor at the Amur leopard exhibit to allow guests to see inside their den and watch them as they grow. The gender of the cubs will be determined during their first physical exam, which will occur in the next couple of weeks.

The Amur leopard is only found in the Russian Far East and North East China. In 2007, only 19–26 wild Amur leopards were estimated to survive. Census data published in February 2015 indicated that the population had increased to at least 57 Amur leopards in Russia, and up to 12 Amur leopards in adjacent areas of China. According to the Amur Leopard and Tiger Alliance (ALTA), there are approximately 200 Amur leopards in captivity, mostly in zoos in Europe, North America and countries of the former Soviet Union. As a critically endangered species, the cubs’ birth is an important success for the Greenville Zoo’s conservation efforts and the SSP, as it will introduce another bloodline into the North American population.

There have been nine Amur leopard births so far this year:

2 males at Zoo des Sables d’Olonne in Vendée, France on January 12

1 male and 1 unknown at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, UT on February 17

2 males at Zoo Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany on April 22

2 unknown at the Greenville Zoo on April 29

1 male at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, KS on May 27

In addition to its participation in the Amur Leopard SSP, the zoo supports ALTA through its Quarters for Conservation program, donating nearly $15,000 since 2012, and will contribute even more at the end of this fiscal year. ALTA is a coalition of 15 international and Russian non-governmental organizations working to support conservation of Amur leopards and tigers in the wild. The main threats to the Amur leopard’s survival are poaching, forest fires, inbreeding, development and lack of political commitment. ALTA is working to reduce these threats by funding appropriate conservation projects and educating and informing people about the importance of the Amur leopard and tiger. ALTA channels money raised by the international zoo community, corporate sponsors and the public to four implementing agencies working to save them.

