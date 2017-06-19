Rotary Club of Spartanburg Awards Grant to Hope Center for Children

The Rotary Club of Spartanburg recently awarded a grant to Hope Center for Children. The Rotary Club of Spartanburg has a long history of supporting local organizations, including Hope Center for Children.

“The Rotary Club of Spartanburg is committed to service that improves opportunities for underserved children and youth in Spartanburg,” said Dr. Jennifer Parker, chair of the Spartanburg Rotary’s Youth at Risk Committee. “Annually we award $25,000 to agencies that address this need.”

This year’s grant funds will support Hope Center for Children’s Anchor House program, a long-term residential program for girls ages 11 to 19 who are in foster care. Hope Center for Children, formerly the Children Shelter of the Upstate and the Ellen Hines Smith Girls’ Home, exists to build stable, healthy families and provide children a safe place from abuse and neglect. Five primary programs offer a continuum of services that provide around-the-clock care for children who are victims of abuse or neglect and preventative support for families at risk of child abuse or neglect. In the past year, Hope Center for Children has served 3,418 children and families.

The award of $3,105 will enable a trip to Charleston for teen girls in one of our residential programs. “Through this experiential learning opportunity, the girls will have new opportunities to work toward their personal, volunteer, and academic goals,” said Chamlee Loscuito, Hope Center for Children’s Chief Executive Officer. “Exposure to a new city and new experiences broadens their views of our community and our neighbors. Many of these girls have never left Spartanburg.” In addition to visiting historical places in Charleston, Anchor House residents will spend a half-day giving back to the Charleston community through community service.

“This time of service will offer a reflection both on the opportunities they have been given, and an awareness of how much they have to give to others,” Loscuito added. “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Spartanburg for making such an opportunity possible.”